Gov. McMaster, SC Emergency Management Division to brief public on Ian’s impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division will brief the public on Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on the state.

Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 Tuesday morning before making landfall in Cuba. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 by the time it reaches Florida.

The briefing will take place at 4 p.m. and will be streamed by WIS.

