Gov. McMaster, SC Emergency Management Division to brief public on Ian’s impact

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division will brief the public on Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on the state.

Hurricane Ian was upgraded to a Category 3 Tuesday morning before making landfall in Cuba. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 by the time it reaches Florida.

The briefing will take place at 4 p.m. and will be streamed by WIS.

Keep up with Hurricane Ian by clicking here.

