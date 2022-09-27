SkyView
Former inmate arrested after driving truck into SD Corrections building

Former Inmate Ryan Turner property damage
Former Inmate Ryan Turner property damage(South Carolina Department of Corrections.)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced that a former inmate was arrested last night after driving into the front steps of their headquarters.

Ryan Turner was charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving.

Officials say turner was doing donuts in front of the building with his car before driving into the steps.

