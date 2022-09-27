Former inmate arrested after driving truck into SD Corrections building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced that a former inmate was arrested last night after driving into the front steps of their headquarters.

Ryan Turner was charged with hit and run with property damage and reckless driving.

Former Inmate Ryan Turner property damage (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Officials say turner was doing donuts in front of the building with his car before driving into the steps.

