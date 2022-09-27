FIRST ALERT-We are tracking impacts in the Midlands from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Friday and Saturday for rain and wind associated with Hurricane Ian

Sunny and dry weather is expected Tuesday, this is a great time to prepare for Friday and Saturday

In the Tropics, We are tracking Hurricane Ian as it moves away from Cuba and towards Florida

Rain associated with Ian will arrive in the Midlands early Friday and continue until Saturday

First Alert Summary

Tuesday is dry and sunny with highs in the low 80s. High pressure builds in from the northwest.

Ian moves north and our high-pressure system to the north will battle with the hurricane. The pressure gradient increases our winds with gusts up to 30mph, clouds are on the increase, but dry air funneling in from the northeast from the high keeps the rain at bay. Highs are in the low 70s, near 73.

This continues Thursday with plenty of clouds and even cooler temps. Highs are near 71 with clouds. Winds are a little higher with gusts up to 30-35mph.

Ian moves north and as it does so it increases our rain chances to 70% overnight Thursday into Friday.

Friday has a 90% chance of rain.

A FIRST ALERT day is in effect because of the potential for heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. Winds gusting up to 40mph and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. High temps are in the mid to upper 60s.

The FIRST ALERT lasts into the overnight period where we have a 90% chance of rain and wind, right now the heaviest rain looks to be in the evening and overnight.

Saturday is FIRST ALERT as well for heavy tropical downpours and some more breezy winds with gusts up to 30mph. Saturday is a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Keep checking with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecast updates.

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and cool with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rainy, windy and cool. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain is 90%.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Showers, windy and slightly warmer. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain is 90%.

Sunday: 50% chance of some lingering showers with highs in the upper 70s.

