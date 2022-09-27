DHEC recommends dam, reservoir owners, and operators monitor development of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending owners and operators of reservoirs prepare their dams for potentially heavy rainfall.

This may include clearing debris from spillways and assessing the water level to determine if lowering the level is needed to accommodate incoming storm flows, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“Owners of ponds and reservoirs with functional gates or flashboards should consider operating them to provide additional storage for the anticipated rainfall,” said Jill Stewart, P.E., Director of DHEC’s Dam Safety and Stormwater Permitting Division. “In addition, coordinate any water release with other dam owners and/or property owners downstream that could be impacted. It is also important before and after the storm has passed to remove any accumulated trash and debris from spillways.”

DHEC said there is a plan in place for an emergency notification system as needed to automatically notify dam owners via voice calls, text messages, and email.

“Dam owners should be aware of the conditions at their dams during such events,” Stewart said. “If problems develop such that failure of the dam might be imminent, the owner or operator of the dam should first call 911, then contact downstream property owners and DHEC Dam Safety Program staff at 803-898-1939.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.