Soda City Live: Santa’s Cause Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for child patients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 30 years, Kay Gentry and her husband Larry Gentry, host the annual Santa’s Cause Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to raise money to purchase gifts for pediatric patients of the Jamil Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville.

This year’s dinner will take place Friday, September 30, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jamil Potentate’s Room at 206 Jamil Road Columbia.

Plates are $10 with a dine-in and carry-out option.

If you don’t want spaghetti and still want to donate, you can send your contribution to Jamil Hospital Relations.

