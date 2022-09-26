SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Santa’s Cause Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for child patients

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 30 years, Kay Gentry and her husband Larry Gentry, host the annual Santa’s Cause Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to raise money to purchase gifts for pediatric patients of the Jamil Shriner’s Hospital in Greenville.

This year’s dinner will take place Friday, September 30, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jamil Potentate’s Room at 206 Jamil Road Columbia.

Plates are $10 with a dine-in and carry-out option.

If you don’t want spaghetti and still want to donate, you can send your contribution to Jamil Hospital Relations.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
wis
FIRST ALERT: Quiet for now before Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park

Latest News

Braelyn Aubrey Foundation hosts 5k race in daughter’s honor
Braelyn Aubrey Foundation hosts 5k race in daughter’s honor
Soda City Live: Historic Columbia, Peak Drift Brewery hosts 'Behind the Scenes Tour'
Soda City Live: Historic Columbia, Peak Drift Brewery hosts ‘Behind the Scenes Tour’
Rocky Horror Show returns to Trustus Theatre
Rocky Horror Show returns to Trustus Theatre
Rocky Horror Show returns to Trustus Theatre
Rocky Horror Show returns to Trustus Theatre