SCEMD, Red Cross warn residents about impact of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) and Red Cross are warning people of the effects Hurricane Ian could bring the state.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida. Strong wind and heavy rain will likely impact South Carolina at the end of the week.

As a result of the projected path of the storm, SCEMD has notified local and state agencies to be ready to respond.

“Much of what South Carolina experiences will depend on where and when Hurricane Ian makes landfall,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said, “While we are not expecting the full force of a hurricane-strength storm, everyone in South Carolina, from the Upstate to the Midlands, the Pee Dee and the Lowcountry should be prepared to take personal safety precautions if advised to do so by your local emergency managers.”

SCEMD and the Red Cross advise people to review their plans and think about what they will need to do if the storm threatens the state.

SCEMD has resources to help people prepare for hurricanes, including an interactive hurricane guide. You can also use the S.C. Emergency Manager mobile app.

SCEMD’s official 2022 South Carolina Hurricane Guide is available here.

The Red Cross says it has disaster teams and extra relief supplies on the way to the region to support those impacted.

A checklist for hurricane preparedness can be found below:

Get your home ready. Start finding a place to store outside items such as lawn furniture and trash cans to prevent them from being moved by high winds or rain.

Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. Obey evacuation orders from local officials. Know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means conditions are likely and to stay alert — a warning means act now.

Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

Keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe-deposit box. You may need quick, easy access to these documents. Keep them in a safe place less likely to be damaged if a hurricane causes flooding. Take pictures on a phone and keep copies of important documents and files on a USB flash drive that you can carry with you on your keyring.

Prepare to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations.

Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare an emergency kit for your pets with leashes or carriers, food, water, bowls, cat litter and box, and photos of you with your pet in case you are separated.

Red Cross also says to check your disaster kit to make sure the food and water are okay to consume.

You can download the Red Cross Emergency app by clicking here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.