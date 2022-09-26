Rocky Horror Show returns to Trustus Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Trustus Theatre just in time for Halloween!

Director and choreographer, Terrence Henderson brings his creative vision to life with lead actor James Patrick portraying the famous Rocky character.

The show will run from September 30 until its Halloween show on October 29.

Tickets and show times can be found here.

