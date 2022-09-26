Richland One announces changes to high school football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One has announced a change to the upcoming football games that were scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 30.

The district announced these changes were made due to possible inclement weather coming to South Carolina.

The following football games will now take place on earlier days in September:

Eau Claire vs. Newberry – rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Newberry; 7:30 p.m. kickoff



Columbia vs. Gray Collegiate Academy – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Bolden Stadium; 6:30 p.m. kickoff



Dreher vs. Swansea – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Memorial Stadium; 7:30 p.m. kickoff



A.C. Flora vs. Westwood – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Westwood; 7 p.m. kickoff



C.A. Johnson vs. Lewisville – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lewisville; 7:30 p.m. kickoff



Lower Richland vs. Gilbert – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Stadium at Lower Richland; 7 p.m. kickoff

