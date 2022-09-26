Richland One announces changes to high school football schedule
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One has announced a change to the upcoming football games that were scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 30.
The district announced these changes were made due to possible inclement weather coming to South Carolina.
The following football games will now take place on earlier days in September:
- Eau Claire vs. Newberry – rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Newberry; 7:30 p.m. kickoff
- Columbia vs. Gray Collegiate Academy – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Bolden Stadium; 6:30 p.m. kickoff
- Dreher vs. Swansea – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Memorial Stadium; 7:30 p.m. kickoff
- A.C. Flora vs. Westwood – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Westwood; 7 p.m. kickoff
- C.A. Johnson vs. Lewisville – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at Lewisville; 7:30 p.m. kickoff
- Lower Richland vs. Gilbert – rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Stadium at Lower Richland; 7 p.m. kickoff
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.