One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash

FILE - Crash(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County.

The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers.

A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home Branch when it collided with a car traveling south on Old Georgetown.

The driver of the truck was not injured. The driver and the passenger in the car were taken to the hospital where the passenger passed away, according to troopers.

