One dead, one injured after fatal collision on I-77N

By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is announcing that one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound at exit 24. The collision occurred on Sept. 26 around 4:28 p.m., 5 miles south of Blythewood.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, A 2020 Honda SUV was traveling northbound on I-77 and a 2005 Toyota was traveling southbound on I-77 when it crossed the median and struck the other car.

RELATED: First Alert: I-77N traffic backed up after collision, lanes re-opened

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Honda SUV was not injured.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

