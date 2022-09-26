SkyView
One dead, one hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting


One person is dead and another injured after a domestic disturbance turned into deputy-involved shooting.(Ashley Jones)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A male suspect was pronounced dead and a female victim was taken to a nearby hospital after a domestic disturbance on Leslie Drive.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the domestic disturbance on Leslie Drive in Rembert.

According to deputies, witnesses told them there may have been a hostage situation at the location.

Deputies say they went in to de-escalate the situation when the individual did not cooperate and the situation turned into a shooting incident. No deputies have been reported injured.

This is the second day in a row in Sumter County that a law enforcement shooting has happened.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

