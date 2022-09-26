SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New college basketball invitational coming to Greenville this season

Winter Invitational at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Winter Invitational at Bon Secours Wellness Arena(Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced that a new college basketball invitational involving multiple schools from around the state is coming to Greenville this season.

Officials said the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitation will take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The six-team event will feature the following matchups throughout the day.

  • 2:00 PM University of South Carolina vs. East Carolina
  • 4:30 PM Furman University vs. Stephen F. Austin State University
  • 7:00 PM Clemson University vs. University of Richmond

For more information on the event and tickets, you can visit Greenville Winter Invitational | Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
wis
FIRST ALERT: Quiet for now before Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park

Latest News

Hurricane Season Preparedness
DHEC recommends dam, reservoir owners, and operators monitor development of Hurricane Ian
SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision
SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision
DHEC encourages COVD-19 boosters and flu shots
DHEC encourages COVD-19 boosters and flu shots
Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation
Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation
Traffic collision on I-77
First Alert: I-77N traffic backed up after collision, lanes re-opened