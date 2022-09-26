SkyView
Missing teen and man wanted in connection with shots fired incidents in custody

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected in several shots fired incidents and a missing teen.

Jamal Davon Prince, 19, of Sumter, and the missing 16-year-old, are being held at a detention center in Horry County.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department placed Prince in custody on Sunday after midnight, after responding to a report of a man walking and wearing a ski mask. He is charged in Horry County with harboring a runaway, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen vehicle and giving false information, according to officials.

Prince is charged by Sumter PD with possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

A 16-year-old, who was last seen on September 19, was located with Prince. The pair were traveling in a vehicle stolen from Sumter. The teen is being held at a Dept. of Juvenile Justice facility.

Officers linked Prince to at least three incidents in which shots were fired, damaging vehicles and a residence. No injuries were reported.

The incidents began on September 13 and are considered related to a past relationship.

