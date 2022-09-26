SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.(MGN)
By Christian Terry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.

Cox said the driver discovered the pedestrian’s body on the roof of the SUV when he got to work.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the crash was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park

Latest News

FILE - Jimmie Johnson sits in his pit box before the final practice for the Indianapolis 500...
AP Exclusive: Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing
Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life