Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The US Attorney’s Office announced the takedown of a statewide dogfighting operation.

An operation involving state and federal law enforcement officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County on Saturday.

Sunday morning officers executed 23 search warrants at properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Lee and Sumter counties that were known dogfighting kennels or associated with dogfighting, according to officials.

In total, 305 dogs were rescued. The Humane Society and Bark nation are assisting with animal handling and care.

During the operation, officers seized around 30 firearms, $40,000 in cash and more evidence related to dogfighting.

More than 20 people were arrested for state charges relating to animal cruelty and dogfighting.

“To force dogs to fight, often to the death, for the enjoyment of others is not only a federal crime, it is also cruel, sadistic, and can create a haven for other illicit activities involving drugs and firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “This joint operation, which has been months in the making, makes clear that dogfighting operations will find no refuge here in South Carolina.”

Governor Henry McMaster, who started a dogfighting task force as Attorney General, said that the state was safer because of the investigation.

“SLED continues to see the devastating impacts of dog fighting across South Carolina. Law enforcement often finds that guns, illicit drugs, human trafficking, and child abuse are involved with instances of animal abuse,” said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel.

It is a felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison to fight dogs or possess, train, sell, buy, deliver, receive or transport dogs intended for use in dogfighting.

If you have any information on dogfighting, call 1-800-424-9121.

