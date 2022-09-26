SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide dogfighting operation

SC Dogfighting Rescue
SC Dogfighting Rescue
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The US Attorney’s Office announced the takedown of a statewide dogfighting operation.

An operation involving state and federal law enforcement officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County on Saturday.

Sunday morning officers executed 23 search warrants at properties in Richland, York, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Lee and Sumter counties that were known dogfighting kennels or associated with dogfighting, according to officials.

In total, 305 dogs were rescued. The Humane Society and Bark nation are assisting with animal handling and care.

During the operation, officers seized around 30 firearms, $40,000 in cash and more evidence related to dogfighting.

More than 20 people were arrested for state charges relating to animal cruelty and dogfighting.

“To force dogs to fight, often to the death, for the enjoyment of others is not only a federal crime, it is also cruel, sadistic, and can create a haven for other illicit activities involving drugs and firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “This joint operation, which has been months in the making, makes clear that dogfighting operations will find no refuge here in South Carolina.”

Governor Henry McMaster, who started a dogfighting task force as Attorney General, said that the state was safer because of the investigation.

“SLED continues to see the devastating impacts of dog fighting across South Carolina. Law enforcement often finds that guns, illicit drugs, human trafficking, and child abuse are involved with instances of animal abuse,” said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel.

It is a felony punishable by up to five years in federal prison to fight dogs or possess, train, sell, buy, deliver, receive or transport dogs intended for use in dogfighting.

If you have any information on dogfighting, call 1-800-424-9121.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

Latest News

Missing teen and man wanted in connection with shots fired incidents in custody
Missing teen and man wanted in connection with shots fired incidents in custody
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park
Gas prices in South Carolina fell 4.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per...
S.C. gas prices fall more than 4 cents over past week
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating