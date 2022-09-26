SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Quiet for now before Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The gorgeous weather continues throughout your Tuesday, then clouds and wind build as Ian approaches Wednesday. First Alert days are issued for Friday and Saturday for heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Headlines:

  • Tonight is clear and cool with lows in the mid 50s.
  • Low 80s Tuesday with sunny skies.
  • It will be breezy Wednesday and cooler with highs in the low 70s.
  • Skies are cloudy Thursday with low 70s for highs and windy conditions.
  • Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to expected heavy rain, wind and potential for severe weather.
  • As of now, the heaviest rain looks to be overnight Friday into Saturday.
  • Rain could be around 1-4″ which could lead to flooding.
  • Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out when dealing with a tropical depression moving through the region.
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

First Alert Summary:

A cold front has passed through the area and dry air is in place tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday is dry and sunny with highs in the low 80s. High pressure builds in from the northwest.

wis
wis(WIS)

Ian moves north and our high pressure system to the north will battle with the hurricane. The pressure gradient increases our winds with gusts up to 30mph, clouds are on the increase, but dry air funneling in from the northeast from the high keeps the rain at bay. Highs are in the low 70s, near 73.

wis
wis(WIS)

This continues Thursday with plenty of clouds and even cooler temps. Highs are near 71 with clouds. Winds are a little higher with gusts up to 30-35mph.

wis
wis(WIS)

Ian moves north and as it does so it increases our rain chances to 70% overnight Thursday into Friday.

wis
wis(WIS)

Friday has a 90% chance of rain. A FIRST ALERT day is in effect because of the potential for heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. Winds gusting up to 40mph and the possibility of isolated tornadoes. High temps are in the mid to upper 60s.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

The FIRST ALERT lasts into the overnight period where we have a 90% chance of rain and wind, right now the heaviest rain looks to be in the evening and overnight.

wis
wis(WIS)

Saturday is FIRST ALERT as well for heavy tropical downpours and some more breezy winds with gusts up to 30mph. Saturday is a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Keep checking with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecast updates.

There’s also a tropical wave, Invest 99 L that has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(WIS)

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Mostly clear with mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and cool with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rainy, windy and cool. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain is 90%.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Showers, windy and slightly warmer. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain is 80%.

Sunday: 40% chance of some morning showers then partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

wis
wis(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

