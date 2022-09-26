First Alert: I-77N traffic backed up after collision, right lane closed
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic on the I-77 northbound is backed up after a collision near exit 24, Wilson Boulevard-Blythewood. The right lane is closed at the moment.
