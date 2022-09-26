Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man and his brother were shot while riding on the Edmund Highway late Sunday night.

“The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” said Sheriff Koon.

Harold Lord Peak III, 22, was pronounced dead at that scene and his brother who was driving was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

“Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were riding on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway when they realized they were being shot at,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

According to sheriff Koon, the brother is expected to recover.

Sheriff Koon is asking for anyone with information on this incident to submit a tip to Crimestoppers or Detective Senn at 803-785-8230.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.