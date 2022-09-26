Braelyn Aubrey Foundation hosts 5k race in daughter’s honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family is using their daughter’s legacy to advocate for, and to help, other families with children living with disabilities and special needs.

This year the Braelyn Aubrey Foundation is gearing up for the return of their annual 5k race taking place in Lexington.

The race will be held on Sunday, October 22, at 9 a.m. at Riverbluff High School in Lexington.

That address is 320 Corley Mill Road.

The cost is $30 and includes a commemorative t-shirt. The cost for groups of four or more is $25.

For additional information, click here.

