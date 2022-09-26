SkyView
Attorneys involved in legal action against Rockstar Cheer to announce new lawsuit

Attorney Bakari Sellers discusses Rockstar Cheer lawsuit
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that attorneys plan to hold a news conference in Tenessee on Tuesday to announce a new federal lawsuit involving allegations against Varsity Spirit and other cheer organizations.

Officials said the announcement is scheduled for noon in front of the Clifford Davis-Odell Horton Federal Building in Memphis, TN.

According to officials, this lawsuit will be the latest development into the allegations that teenage athletes were “physically, emotionally and sexually abused” while gyms and national organizations failed to protect them.

This announcement comes less than a month after the Strom Law Firm announced lawsuits against Rockstar Cheer, which was founded in Greenville County.

