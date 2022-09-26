SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert: 15-year-old missing in California

An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her...
An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, in Fontana, San Bernardino County.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in California issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
wis
FIRST ALERT: Quiet for now before Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in Poinsett State Park

Latest News

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden
Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
DHEC recommends South Carolinians get flu shots, COVID boosters if they’re eligible
DHEC recommends South Carolinians get flu shots, COVID boosters if they’re eligible
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training