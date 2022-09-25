COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While our weather remains fairly quiet, all eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it’s expected to bring impacts to Florida and the Gulf Coast next week.

It is expected to become a hurricane by Monday and rapidly strengthen into a Cat. 4 Storm before weakening and moving into the Florida coast.

The exact track of this system is quite uncertain beyond Tuesday. Due to the uncertainty with Ian, our extended forecast is a bit uncertain beyond late next week too. Keep checking with us for the most up-to-date forecast.

Weather remains quiet through Wednesday, watching Ian closely (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Under a partly cloudy sky, it will not be as chilly overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will warm up with highs in the upper 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. A weak front will move through the region late in the day, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of a passing shower to a few of us.

Behind this system we stay dry with mostly sunny skies into the middle of the week with temperatures for highs dropping back into the upper 70s by Wednesday.

The late week has a big question mark over it, due to the uncertainty surrounding the movement of Ian. We have introduced the threat of a few showers as early as Thursday, but any stronger or more direct impacts from Ian would not move into South Carolina until next weekend. That is, if Ian continues on the current forecast track.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s to near 60

Sunday: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 70s

