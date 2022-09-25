SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Cains Mill Road.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis asked that people avoid the area of Cains MIll near Kolb Road.

SLED secured the area and is investigating at Dennis’ request.

No other information was released.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

