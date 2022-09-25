SkyView
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Sumter

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting on Cains Mill Road.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis asked that people avoid the area of Cains MIll near Kolb Road.

SLED secured the area and is investigating at Dennis’ request.

No other information was released.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

