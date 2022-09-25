SkyView
Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates

FILE PHOTO of a Richland School District Two building
FILE PHOTO of a Richland School District Two building(Chris Joseph)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates.

District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that government resources cannot be used to influence an election. They also stated that they do not endorse the four candidates mentioned in the graphic.

A social media post from the district’s Twitter account stated, “this is a violation of our district’s registered Service Mark for the logo.”

The district is working to have its logo removed from the graphic.

