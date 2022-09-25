Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates.

District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that government resources cannot be used to influence an election. They also stated that they do not endorse the four candidates mentioned in the graphic.

A social media post from the district’s Twitter account stated, “this is a violation of our district’s registered Service Mark for the logo.”

The district is working to have its logo removed from the graphic.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.