One dead, one injured in Orangeburg single-vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 601.
The crash happened on Saturday around 5:03 p.m. five miles north of Orangeburg, according to SC Highway Patrol.
A car was traveling north on Highway 601 when it crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The car then hit a tree and overturned, according to troopers.
The driver of the vehicle died.
A male passenger was injured and taken to the hospital. No details have been released on his condition.
The crash is under investigation.
