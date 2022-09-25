One dead, one injured in Orangeburg single-vehicle crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 601.

The crash happened on Saturday around 5:03 p.m. five miles north of Orangeburg, according to SC Highway Patrol.

A car was traveling north on Highway 601 when it crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The car then hit a tree and overturned, according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle died.

A male passenger was injured and taken to the hospital. No details have been released on his condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.