SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead, one injured in Orangeburg single-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 601.

The crash happened on Saturday around 5:03 p.m. five miles north of Orangeburg, according to SC Highway Patrol.

A car was traveling north on Highway 601 when it crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. The car then hit a tree and overturned, according to troopers.

The driver of the vehicle died.

A male passenger was injured and taken to the hospital. No details have been released on his condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending the night alone in Poinsett State Park
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
File Photo
RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse
Rodney Ellis
Sumter County non-profit defrauded of $800,000 by former Financial Officer

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Sumter
wis
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
Columbia police officer passes away during fitness assessment
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center