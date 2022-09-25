FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

First Alert Headlines

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with a few late evening showers

Morning low temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s

Dry weather is expected Monday -Wednesday

In the Tropics, We are tracking Ian as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico

Rain associated with Ian will arrive in the Midlands late Thursday and continue until Saturday

wis (wis)

First Alert Summary

Sunday we are in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front is moving over the region bringing the few clouds and showers to the area late. There is a 20% chance of a shower late in the evening.

wis (wis)

Monday is sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Lows are in the mid 60s

Tuesday is a bit cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 82.

We see upper 70s and partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Late next week there’s a chance of getting some tropical moisture from Ian. We will keep our eyes on it!

First Alert Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gaston is no threat to land at this time. Gaston has winds around 50mph currently and is far out in the N. Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Hermine has formed off the coast of Africa, and is no threat to land at this time

There is also a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic with a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

wis (wis)

Tropical storm Ian is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week and make landfall on the west coast of Florida Late Thursday/Friday morning.

We are expecting rain and wind from Ian to arrive in South Carolina Thursday afternoon. Tropical showers will continue off and on through Saturday afternoon/evening. Exact timing, wind speeds and rain totals will vary according to location, and we will adjust this forecast as landfall approaches. Please stay tuned for updates.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 80s

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 70s

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the low 70s

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.