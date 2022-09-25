SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Tranquil weather through the middle of the week then Ian triggers First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First Alert Headlines

  • Overnight will be variably cloudy with a passing shower possible
  • We are tracking Ian as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico
  • Breezes will pick up as early as Wednesday ahead of Ian.
  • Rain associated with Ian will arrive in the Midlands late Thursday and continue into the weekend
  • Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days due to expected heavy rain and wind.
First Alert Summary

A weak cold front is moving through the region bringing a few clouds and a possible passing shower overnight for a few of us.  

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the lower 80s.

More clouds and breezes will move in on Wednesday ahead of Ian with highs in the upper 70s.  Thursday brings more of the same with highs only near 70.

Our first rain from Ian will move in overnight Thursday into Friday. Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days as heavier rain and wind will spread over the area.

Forecast models bring the Midlands several inches with the system. There remains a good bit of uncertainty of where Ian will move once it moves into Florida.

A deviation from the forecast track will change our weather impacts. Keep checking with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecast updates.

Forecast Update

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 80s

Wednesday:  Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with highs near 70

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rain, windy and cool. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs near 70.

FIRST ALERT Saturday: Showers, windy and slightly warmer. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

