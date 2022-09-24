SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and fire. (WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released.

They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez and 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez.

Autopsies were expected Saturday.

Police have not said specifically who did the shooting but indicated it was the person found inside the house.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire early Friday found three victims outside the house in Oak Forest, about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse
Rodney Ellis
Sumter County non-profit defrauded of $800,000 by former Financial Officer
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash
Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
Lakewood High School
Lakewood High School students facing potential charges in alleged drug use, distribution investigation

Latest News

Video taken in Burnt Islands, a small coastal community located about 17 miles from Port aux...
Hurricane Fiona damages ports in Canada
Sumter officials search for 3-year-old missing from state park
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
Residents work to clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Hamilton, Bermuda,...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-staged votes continue