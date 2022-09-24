Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning.

The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page.

Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army until 1994, according to his family.

Last year, it was announced that Paul’s health was failing and that 2021 would be the final year for Elgin Lights after a 25-year run.

The Towns family is not planning to have a funeral but is instead inviting people to celebrate Paul’s life by coming to one more Elgin Lights show on November 5, 2022.

Last year, Paul told WIS, “it’s not goodbye. It’s simply a ‘see you later.’”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Camp Cole.

