Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66

This picture was taken from the Elgin Lights Facebook page run by the Towns family.
This picture was taken from the Elgin Lights Facebook page run by the Towns family.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning.

The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page.

Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army until 1994, according to his family.

Last year, it was announced that Paul’s health was failing and that 2021 would be the final year for Elgin Lights after a 25-year run.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elgin Lights kicks off final display after 25 years

The Towns family is not planning to have a funeral but is instead inviting people to celebrate Paul’s life by coming to one more Elgin Lights show on November 5, 2022.

Last year, Paul told WIS, “it’s not goodbye. It’s simply a ‘see you later.’”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Camp Cole.

More information on the Elgin Lights can be found here.

