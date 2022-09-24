SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Armored truck driver shoots, kills alleged robber in shootout, authorities say

Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. (Source: KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - California authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle that left a person dead.

On Friday, an Oakland city official said a driver of a Brinks truck killed the alleged robber during the heist.

Authorities said two others, a guard and a bystander, were also injured in the incident that turned into a shootout.

According to officials, their investigation remains ongoing, along with finding others who were also involved in the crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
Rodney Ellis
Sumter County non-profit defrauded of $800,000 by former Financial Officer
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing...
Police: 85-year-old man robbed in New York
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck.
1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck
No. 5 Clemson defeats No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT