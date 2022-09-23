Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday.

The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call alerted them to a crash on SC Highway 121 near Interstate 26 at 4:37 a.m. An 18-wheeler and a car collided in the incident.

Kneece said an autopsy has been scheduled for Mobley. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

