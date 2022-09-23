SkyView
USPS stops delivering mail to neighborhood after mailman attacked by dog

The Postal Service stops delivering mail to an Ohio neighborhood after a postal worker was attacked by a dog.
By Aria Janel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to an Ohio neighborhood after a postal worker was attacked by a dog.

“The guy came and grabbed it. They had to choke the dog to grab him off the mailman because the mailman was hollering, ‘Come get your dog, come get your dog,’” said one neighbor.

Paulette Williams lives in the neighborhood where the incident happened. She told WOIO this isn’t the first time the dog has bitten someone.

“He came straight towards me and was very aggressive,” she said.

Since the incident, the postal service has stopped delivering mail to everyone on the street. For almost a month, Williams and her neighbors have had to pick up their mail from a post office about 15 minutes away.

“It’s like we’re getting punished, for what they did, and that’s not OK,” another neighbor said.

Williams and others expressed their frustration about the new arrangement, explaining that many of them don’t have cars and getting a ride is hard.

“Please help us get our mail back and get rid of that dog down the street,” said Williams.

WOIO called the city and reached out to the Postal Service. According to the city, charges were filed on Sept. 7, and the dog was classified as a level 2 threat. It means for the next 5 years, the owners have to abide by certain rules.

As for USPS, they sent a statement, saying mail delivery workers will not be returning to the neighborhood until they feel safe: “The safety of our delivery employees and the aim to provide great customer service are both paramount to who we are as an organization. Due to a dog attack, the Postal Service suspended delivery in this area and the dog continues to roam the neighborhood unrestrained. Management has informed the owner and delivery will resume when it is safe for the letter carrier.”

The Postal Service said it “requests all customers keep their dogs restrained during normal delivery hours to protect the safety of the letter carriers. ... Dog owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.”

The Postal Service said the dog “is a serious safety issue, and it has not been resolved. When that happens, mail will resume.”

The decision leaves neighbors in a tough situation and penalized for an act they had nothing to do with.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

