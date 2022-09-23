Sumter County non-profit defrauded of $800,000 by former Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Financial Officer of a Sumter non-profit is facing years in federal prison. Investigators said the man defrauded the organization of over $800,000. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department.

Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) is a 501c3 non-profit that assists with substance abuse. Rodney Ellis, 71, of Sumter served as the Financial Officer for the organization. Investigators said he defrauded it over a period of eight years by diverting money to his personal bank accounts.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic said, “Ellis used his position of power to take advantage of a system designed to help those with substance abuse challenges.”

Ellis was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, followed by a three-year period of court supervision. He was also ordered to pay back $812,259.07 to the organization.

“By stealing from an organization that serves those suffering from substance abuse, Ellis took from those he should have been protecting,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.