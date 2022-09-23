SkyView
Sumter County non-profit defrauded of $800,000 by former Financial Officer

File Photo
File Photo(KY3)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former Financial Officer of a Sumter non-profit is facing years in federal prison. Investigators said the man defrauded the organization of over $800,000. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department.

Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS) is a 501c3 non-profit that assists with substance abuse. Rodney Ellis, 71, of Sumter served as the Financial Officer for the organization. Investigators said he defrauded it over a period of eight years by diverting money to his personal bank accounts.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic said, “Ellis used his position of power to take advantage of a system designed to help those with substance abuse challenges.”

Ellis was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, followed by a three-year period of court supervision. He was also ordered to pay back $812,259.07 to the organization.

“By stealing from an organization that serves those suffering from substance abuse, Ellis took from those he should have been protecting,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs.

