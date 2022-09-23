SkyView
Soda City Live: Strengthen core for a strong foundation

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lori Lapin is a personal trainer and the owner of Strong Foundations Training Facility in Forest Acres. She joined Soda City Live to show viewers how they can strengthen their core for everyday life to build a strong foundation for stability.

Lori looked at building a foundation for balance, building core strength without crunches, and the benefit of exercise in everyday life. She used a bosu, a ball, and bands.

Lori Lapin joined Soda City Live to show viewers how they can strengthen their core for everyday life to build a strong foundation for stability.(clear)

In addition to training and teaching in her gym, Lori also organizes numerous group outings for people to enjoy being active in beautiful, outdoor settings.

Strong Foundations is located at 3134 Forest Drive in Columbia. Call 803-782-2624 for more information.

