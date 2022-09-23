COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”.

The evening social will take place on Saturday, October 8, 725 Meeting Street at 10 a.m. Admission is $25 and $60 for vendor registration.

The event will help to create some meaningful relationships with other local business professionals, all in a relaxing and casual environment.

Soda City Live: Midland's Evening Social and Networking Event (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.