Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals.

The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year.

Attendees can enjoy local of course, collard greens, and BBQ but starting at 10 a.m. families can watch the parade and enjoy vendors, live entertainment, arts and crafts, and even more food.

Plus, children will be able to enjoy the rides for free.

Plates of Collard Greens, Mac and Cheese, and more will be available for $10.

