COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement.

The Hoop Fest will take place on Saturday, September 24 at Polo Road Park in Northeast Columbia starting at 1 p.m.

Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia (clear)

