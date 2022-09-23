SkyView
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other...
South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles.

The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m.

There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to comment on the number of injuries or the extent of the injuries reported.

SCHP troopers say they are not able to comment at this time on if any children were on the bus at the time of the accident. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

