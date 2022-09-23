Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance.

Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.

Anyone with information about her location is being asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

