Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

Kenya Sole' Davis, 16
Kenya Sole' Davis, 16(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance.

Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.

Anyone with information about her location is being asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

