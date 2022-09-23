Lakewood High School investigating student drug use and rumors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators from Sumter County and Lakewood High School are investigating rumors about student drug use on school property.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said there have been no student deaths in the county. Dennis said his department was investigating recent illnesses for possible connections to vape pens and edibles containing THC.

In a release, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said, “There have been recent incidents of students not feeling well and having sought medical treatment. In one incident earlier this week, one student was transported by ambulance due to an illness.”

Dennis urged caution for parents and students about rumors on social media. He also emphasized the dangers of purchasing drug or food-related items from other students. He said,

“Not only can these items be detrimental to the student’s health and safety, but they are also unlawful. Violators that are possessing or distributing these type of items in the school will be prosecuted accordingly. The safety and future of these students is the future of our community.”

Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. William Wright said,

“The safety of our students is our number one priority. It is important that we all understand the severity of this situation because these substances are not safe. Parents/guardians are encouraged to stress to their children the importance of notifying school officials immediately if they are aware of any suspicious activity. In addition, parents/guardians are asked to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping, consuming edibles, and drug use, and how to resist peer pressure. Together, we can help ensure the safety of our students”

