Furry Friend Friday - Callie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Callie is a 4-year-old Terrier mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Callie is a very chill, low-energy couch potato. If you need a hug and a kiss, Callie is your girl! Once she gets to know you, she is the sweetest, most affectionate dog. Callie keeps her kennel at Pawmetto Lifeline very clean and neat with no accidents. We think she will be great in the house! She is great with other dogs too as long as they don’t pester her to play.

Callie has struggled in the past with people who do not respect her space, so she would love a family that understands her boundaries. She is super affectionate as long as you let her give it to you on her own terms. When Callie is ready, she will snuggle right up to you for pets and will even sit in your lap! Other times she just wants to lay around and do dog things! Callie would prefer a home with no young children for these reasons.

Callie is one of several large dogs in our shelter right now that are mentally deteriorating from living in a kennel for so long. Callie has been homeless for almost a year and is showing signs of depression. We hope to find her the wonderful forever family that she has been dreaming of very soon!

Right now, Callie has a reduced adoption fee of only $50! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

