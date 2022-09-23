SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Chilly tonight and pleasant for Saturday; Tropics are active

By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight will be chilly with lows near 50. We are closely watching Tropical Depression 9 as it nears the U.S. next week.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Clear and chilly tonight with some locations in the upper 40s!
  • Saturday warms up into the low 80s.
  • Sunday we warm up into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.
  • We stay dry Monday through Thursday next week.
  • In the Tropics, We are watching Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, Tropical Depression Nine Tropical Depression 10 and 1 other area with potential tropical development.
First Alert Summary:

Tonight will be chilly with lows down to 50 with some locations in the upper to mid 40s!

High pressure builds over the region and keeps us clear tonight and sunny Saturday. Highs Saturday reach the low 80s.

Sunday we are in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front is moving over the region bringing the few clouds to the area.

Monday is sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Lows are in the mid 60s.

Tuesday is a bit cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs near 82.

We see upper 70s and partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Late next week there’s a chance of getting some tropical moisture from what will be Hermine. We will keep our eyes on it!

Fiona is moving quickly north with winds of 130 mph. It’s moving north at speeds of around 35mph.

Tropical Storm Gaston is no threat to land at this time. Gaston has winds around 65 mph currently.

There’s a Tropical Depression (Nine) west of the Windward Islands that is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. Depending on the exact track, there could be some impacts here in the Midlands. We’ll be watching it closely.

Tropical Depression 10 has formed off the coast of Africa.

There are also a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic with a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Chilly with lows in the uppers 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Chilly start with lows in the upper 40s. Highs reach the low 80s with sunshine.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Lows are in the low 60s and highs near 88.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

