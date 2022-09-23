Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Sept. 19 officers responded to a call about a possible carjacking at around 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ellis Ave. Investigation with the department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office identified Ellis as a suspect.

Ellis was denied bond on all charges on Sept. 23 in Orangeburg Municipal Court. He is currently being on multiple charges by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.