Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant

A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday. (BARRIE LIVINGSTONE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under arrest.

Cellphone video captured part of the incident that occurred on an American Airlines flight between San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and Los Angeles.

Alexander Tung Cuu Le is charged with interference with flight crew members.

The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on...
The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on Wednesday.(Source: Barrie Livingstone/CNN)

The video appears to show Le punching a flight attendant in the back of the head.

The flight attendant was taken to the hospital after the plane landed.

Le was handcuffed and detained by passengers for the rest of the flight, who restrained him with seat belt extenders.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

