Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Sumter County related to recent drive-by shootings.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said Antione Kurry Price, 20, Deaontey Montrel Cover, 23, and a currently unidentified juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19.

Price is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Attempted Escape. Cover is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Simple Possession, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Aggravated Breach of Peace. The juvenile is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

SCSO said a deputy found a vehicle matching the description of one suspected to be involved in multiple shootings. SCSO said the deputy performed a traffic stop after observing a moving violation. The vehicle was found to be stolen and the three people inside were detained.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found narcotics and a weapon that matched a shooting under investigation.

Price was identified as a person of interest in several shootings connected to the stolen car. SCSO said Price also attempted to lock himself in an interview room and pick his handcuffs during an escape attempt. Price is being investigated in connection to several other recent incidents.

SCSO said Cover was in possession of the firearm found during the search. Investigators said he’d made implicating statements connecting him and the gun to other incidents.

The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Price and Cover were both taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.