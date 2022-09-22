SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Three arrested in connection to Sumter County drive-by shootings

Deaontey Montrel Cover (Left), 23, Antione Kurry Price (Right), 20
Deaontey Montrel Cover (Left), 23, Antione Kurry Price (Right), 20(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Sumter County related to recent drive-by shootings.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said Antione Kurry Price, 20, Deaontey Montrel Cover, 23, and a currently unidentified juvenile were arrested on Sept. 19.

Price is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Attempted Escape. Cover is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Simple Possession, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Aggravated Breach of Peace. The juvenile is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

SCSO said a deputy found a vehicle matching the description of one suspected to be involved in multiple shootings. SCSO said the deputy performed a traffic stop after observing a moving violation. The vehicle was found to be stolen and the three people inside were detained.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found narcotics and a weapon that matched a shooting under investigation.

Price was identified as a person of interest in several shootings connected to the stolen car. SCSO said Price also attempted to lock himself in an interview room and pick his handcuffs during an escape attempt. Price is being investigated in connection to several other recent incidents.

SCSO said Cover was in possession of the firearm found during the search. Investigators said he’d made implicating statements connecting him and the gun to other incidents.

The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Price and Cover were both taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
FILE PHOTO
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

Latest News

FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
Rondarius Rasheed Davis, A/K/A Hotboy
Suspect arrested in Jollystreet Road shooting
Cassandra Clautu and Philip Coker are facing charges after the death of a four-month-old baby
Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.
WIS First Alert Weather Sept. 22, 2022