Suspect arrested in Jollystreet Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A 23-year-old man is facing charges in relation to a July shooting.

Rondarius Rasheed Davis was served with arrest warrants for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime, and Possession of A Firearm by a Violent Offender. Davis was denied bond on Sept. 19 by a Newberry Magistrate on all charges.

On July 6 a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were shot at while driving on Jollystreet Rd toward Hwy 773. They told investigators they saw a man enter a red vehicle and leave the area.

A nearby Newberry County deputy heard the shots and found the male victim. The investigation found Davis was the shooter. “This type of crime is rapidly growing throughout the State. It is putting more and more citizens in jeopardy,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Foster said this is not the first time Davis has been involved in this type of incident.

Foster said, “The fact that Rondarius Rasheed Davis was located in Greenville County Detention Center after allegedly committing an Armed Robbery, Burglary, and Kidnapping on July 27, 2022, shows the propensity for violence and the disregard for law-abiding citizens.”

“Davis has made bond on those charges, which is absolute nonsense,” said Sheriff Foster.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.