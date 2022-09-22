Soda City Live: Working on your mental and emotional health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Is life driving you a little crazy? Too much on your plate. Too stressed to feel blessed? It’s time to focus on mental and emotional health.

Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist. She’s the founder of Vital Energy Wellness and the clinical manager at Cora Physical Therapy.

She joined Soda City Live to explain the benefits of using journals, candles, and oils to enhance our well-being.

Hima can be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/integrativehealthsc.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.