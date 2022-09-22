SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Working on your mental and emotional health

Integrative health occupational therapist, Hima Dalal and WIS' Dawndy Mercer Plank
Integrative health occupational therapist, Hima Dalal and WIS' Dawndy Mercer Plank(clear)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Is life driving you a little crazy? Too much on your plate. Too stressed to feel blessed? It’s time to focus on mental and emotional health.

Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist. She’s the founder of Vital Energy Wellness and the clinical manager at Cora Physical Therapy.

She joined Soda City Live to explain the benefits of using journals, candles, and oils to enhance our well-being.

Hima can be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/integrativehealthsc.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
FILE PHOTO
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

Latest News

Soda City Live: Free Workshop and Concert for local gospel singers ‘Choir Dayze’
Soda City Live: 7th Annual Purple Gala with Guest Speaker Cyntoia Brown Long
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose