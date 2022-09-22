Soda City Live: Gun Buy Back event in Lower Richland community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With no questions asked, guns can be turned in for compensation at a gun buyback event in Lower Richland.

The event is the product of a partnership between two local nonprofit organizations, The Bridge Over Foundation and J.U.M.P.S. (Juveniles Upholding Morals and Principles Society).

It’s a response to the surge in gun violence and death plaguing communities, primarily amongst young people.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Holistic Center in Hopkins.

The address is 222 JW Neal Circle and will include record and expungement.

