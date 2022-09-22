Soda City Live: 7th Annual Purple Gala with Guest Speaker Cyntoia Brown Long

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month- and for 7 years, ‘She Did That Community Advocate Foundation’ has hosted the Purple Gala which has served as a space to honor domestic violence survivors and victims as well as a platform to advocate against intimate partner violence.

This year the gala will feature a well-known author and speaker Cyntoia Brown Long, who was forced into prostitution by her then-boyfriend at age 16 and is the center of a controversial case after serving 15 years in prison for murder and robbery.

Brown-Long now uses her platform to advocate for criminal justice reform, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking.

The 7th Annual Purple Gala will be held Saturday, October 8th at the Phillips Market Center in West Columbia at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $125 with proceeds going towards providing resources and refuge to victims of domestic violence.

Tickets can be found here

For more info on the ‘She Did That Community Advocate Foundation’, click here.

