SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: 7th Annual Purple Gala with Guest Speaker Cyntoia Brown Long

Soda City WIS logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month- and for 7 years, ‘She Did That Community Advocate Foundation’ has hosted the Purple Gala which has served as a space to honor domestic violence survivors and victims as well as a platform to advocate against intimate partner violence.

This year the gala will feature a well-known author and speaker Cyntoia Brown Long, who was forced into prostitution by her then-boyfriend at age 16 and is the center of a controversial case after serving 15 years in prison for murder and robbery.

Brown-Long now uses her platform to advocate for criminal justice reform, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking.

This year the gala will feature a well-known author and speaker Cyntoia Brown Long, who was...
This year the gala will feature a well-known author and speaker Cyntoia Brown Long, who was forced into prostitution by her then boyfriend at age 16 and the center of a controversial case after serving 15 years in prison for murder and robbery.(7th Annual Purple Gala)

The 7th Annual Purple Gala will be held Saturday, October 8th at the Phillips Market Center in West Columbia at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $125 with proceeds going towards providing resources and refuge to victims of domestic violence.

Tickets can be found here

For more info on the ‘She Did That Community Advocate Foundation’, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Columbia student charged after gun found in bookbag

Latest News

Free Workshop and Concert for local gospel singers ‘Choir Dayze’
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
Soda City Live: The beautiful Butterfly Release has a serious purpose
Soda City Live: Steel Paws event to help canine with special needs
Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival
Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival Celebrates African Culture