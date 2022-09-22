School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.

READ MORE: School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston

The incident report for the crash states the bus driver was making a left turn grom Luella Avenue onto East Montague Avenue when the driver’s side rear tire of the bus struck the center concrete median on East Montague Avenue. That caused a jolt that caused the bus driver, who police say was wearing a seatbelt, “to become dislodged from the driver’s seat and unable to maintain control” of the school bus, the report states.

The North Charleston Police report includes this diagram showing the path of the school bus. (North Charleston Police)

The bus then ran off the road to the left, crossing the center median, striking the high school student who was on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street and then crashing into the Neighbor Store.

The driver and four of the eight elementary school-age children were taken to the hospital, along with the student hit by the bus and a second student on the sidewalk who was struck by debris.

READ MORE: Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says

Police said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.