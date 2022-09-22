SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston

North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.

READ MORE: School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston

The incident report for the crash states the bus driver was making a left turn grom Luella Avenue onto East Montague Avenue when the driver’s side rear tire of the bus struck the center concrete median on East Montague Avenue. That caused a jolt that caused the bus driver, who police say was wearing a seatbelt, “to become dislodged from the driver’s seat and unable to maintain control” of the school bus, the report states.

The North Charleston Police report includes this diagram showing the path of the school bus.
The North Charleston Police report includes this diagram showing the path of the school bus.(North Charleston Police)

The bus then ran off the road to the left, crossing the center median, striking the high school student who was on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street and then crashing into the Neighbor Store.

The driver and four of the eight elementary school-age children were taken to the hospital, along with the student hit by the bus and a second student on the sidewalk who was struck by debris.

READ MORE: Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says

Police said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Woman found dead in Belk department store Monday evening, last seen on Thursday
New details about death at Columbiana Centre
“She gone be missed around here:” Neighbors remember 63-year-old woman found dead in Belk Bathroom
FILE PHOTO
Irmo drowning under investigation
WBTV interviewed South Carolinians across the state about the impact of programs that allow...
South Carolinians demand repeal of program that allows garnishments of tax refunds and wages
Cassandra Clautu and Philip Coker are facing charges after the death of a four-month-old baby
Mother arrested in Richland County after baby’s death ruled a homicide.